New Resident Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 28.88%

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:51pm
By Nick Russo

New Resident (NYSE:NRZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.91 to a high of $4.19. Yesterday, the shares fell 28.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.28 on volume of 22.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of New Resident have traded between the current low of $2.91 and a high of $17.66 and are now at $3.03. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in New Resident. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of New Resident in search of a potential trend change.

