New Resident Rises 14.85% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

New Resident (NYSE:NRZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.45 to a high of $7.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 14.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.49 on volume of 13.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, New Resident has traded in a range of $2.91 to $17.66 and is now at $6.96, 139% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.5%.

