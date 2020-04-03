MySmarTrend
New Resident has the Highest Sales per Share in the Mortgage REITs Industry (NRZ, ARR, PMT, CIM, TWO)

Written on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:45am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

New Resident ranks highest with a sales per share of $8.45. Armour Residenti is next with a sales per share of $7.82. Pennymac Mortgag ranks third highest with a sales per share of $7.40.

Chimera Inv Corp follows with a sales per share of $6.80, and Two Harbors Inve rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $6.73.

Ticker(s): NRZ ARR PMT CIM TWO

