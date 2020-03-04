New Resident is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (NRZ, ARR, PMT, CIM, TWO)
Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
New Resident ranks highest with a sales per share of $8.45. Armour Residenti is next with a sales per share of $7.82. Pennymac Mortgag ranks third highest with a sales per share of $7.40.
Chimera Inv Corp follows with a sales per share of $6.80, and Two Harbors Inve rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $6.73.
