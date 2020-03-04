MySmarTrend
New Resident is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (NRZ, ARR, PMT, CIM, TWO)

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:34am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

New Resident ranks highest with a sales per share of $8.45. Armour Residenti is next with a sales per share of $7.82. Pennymac Mortgag ranks third highest with a sales per share of $7.40.

Chimera Inv Corp follows with a sales per share of $6.80, and Two Harbors Inve rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $6.73.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Two Harbors Inve on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.57. Since that call, shares of Two Harbors Inve have fallen 74.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

