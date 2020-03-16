New Relic Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NEWR , BCOR , SSTK , ENV , ETSY )

We looked at the Internet Software & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR ) ranks first with a gain of 13.93%; Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR ) ranks second with a gain of 13.36%; and Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK ) ranks third with a gain of 12.74%.

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV ) follows with a gain of 11.34% and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 11.29%.

