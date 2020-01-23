New Media Invest is Among the Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (NEWM, GCI, MDP, SCHL, NWSA)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

New Media Invest ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.25. Following is Gannett Co Inc with a a price to sales ratio of 0.25. Meredith Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.72.

Scholastic Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.75, and News Corp-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.00.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Media Invest on August 6th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.00. Since that call, shares of New Media Invest have fallen 29.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.