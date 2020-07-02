New Media Invest is Among the Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (NEWM, GCI, NWSA, NWS, SCHL)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

New Media Invest ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.52. Following is Gannett Co Inc with a a price to book ratio of 0.72. News Corp-Cl A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.87.

News Corp-Cl B follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.88, and Scholastic Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.98.

