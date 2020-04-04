New Jersey Res has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Gas Utilities Industry (NJR, SJI, SGU, WGL, CPK)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

New Jersey Res ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 51.5%. South Jersey Ind is next with a projected earnings growth of 31.5%. Star Group L.P. ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 30.5%.

Wgl Hldgs Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 28.2%, and Chesapeake Util rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 20.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Chesapeake Util on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $94.99. Since that call, shares of Chesapeake Util have fallen 17.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.