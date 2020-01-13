New Jersey Res is Among the Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NJR , SJI , SWX , UGI , ATO )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Gas Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR ) ranks first with a gain of 0.71%; South Jersey Ind (NYSE:SJI ) ranks second with a gain of 0.68%; and Southwest Gas Ho (NYSE:SWX ) ranks third with a gain of 0.40%.

Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI ) follows with a gain of 0.32% and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.26%.

