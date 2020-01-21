New Home Co Inc/ has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Homebuilding Industry (NWHM, WLH, BZH, TPH, TMHC)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

New Home Co Inc/ ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 5.16. Following is William Lyon-A with a a P/E ratio of 7.12. Beazer Homes Usa ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 9.20.

Tri Pointe Group follows with a a P/E ratio of 9.78, and Taylor Morriso-A rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 11.90.

