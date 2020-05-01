New Home Co Inc/ has the Lowest Beta in the Homebuilding Industry (NWHM, DHI, NVR, LEN, MHO)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
New Home Co Inc/ ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Dr Horton Inc is next with a a beta of 0.8. Nvr Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.
Lennar Corp-A follows with a a beta of 0.9, and M/I Homes Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for New Home Co Inc/ and will alert subscribers who have NWHM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
