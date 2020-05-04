New Home Co Inc/ has the Lowest Beta in the Homebuilding Industry (NWHM, DHI, NVR, LEN, MHO)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

New Home Co Inc/ ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Following is Dr Horton Inc with a a beta of 0.8. Nvr Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Lennar Corp-A follows with a a beta of 0.9, and M/I Homes Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nvr Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nvr Inc in search of a potential trend change.