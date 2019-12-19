New Home Co Inc/ is Among the Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (NWHM, WLH, GRBK, BZH, TOL)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

New Home Co Inc/ ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. William Lyon-A is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Green Brick Part ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

Beazer Homes Usa follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.00, and Toll Brothers rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

