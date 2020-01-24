New Home Co Inc/ is Among the Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (NWHM, WLH, CCS, TPH, BZH)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

New Home Co Inc/ ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.05. Following is William Lyon-A with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.23. Century Communit ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.95.

Tri Pointe Group follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.90, and Beazer Homes Usa rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.03.

