Nevro Corp is Among the Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (NVRO, GKOS, ABMD, IRMD, ABT)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest sales growth.

Nevro Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,296.2%. Following is Glaukos Corp with a sales growth of 3,921.2%. Abiomed Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,333.6%.

Iradimed Corp follows with a sales growth of 3,187.6%, and Abbott Labs rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,134.8%.

