Neustar Inc-Cl A is Among the Companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (NSR, FISV, PAYX, MMS, JKHY)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Neustar Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -9.6%. Following is Fiserv Inc with a EBITDA growth of 2.1%. Paychex Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 2.7%.

Maximus Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 3.0%, and Jack Henry rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 5.9%.

