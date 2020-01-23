Netgear Inc has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Communications Equipment Industry (NTGR, COMM, AAOI, ADTN, ARRS)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Netgear Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.59. Following is Commscope Holdin with a a price to sales ratio of 0.62. Applied Optoelec ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.78.

Adtran Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.79, and Arris Internatio rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.88.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Arris Internatio on October 25th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.38. Since that recommendation, shares of Arris Internatio have risen 29.9%. We continue to monitor Arris Internatio for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.