Netgear Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Communications Equipment Industry (NTGR , LITE , SATS , NTCT , CIEN )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Communications Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR ) ranks first with a loss of 4.13%; Lumentum Hol (NASDAQ:LITE ) ranks second with a loss of 5.15%; and Echostar Corp-A (NASDAQ:SATS ) ranks third with a loss of 5.57%.

Netscout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT ) follows with a loss of 6.35% and Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 6.93%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Netgear Inc and will alert subscribers who have NTGR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.