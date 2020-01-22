Netflix Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.32%

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $325.68 to a high of $333.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $332.59 on volume of 11.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Netflix Inc have traded between a low of $252.16 and a high of $385.99 and are now at $330.75, which is 31% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Netflix Inc on October 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $304.50. Since that recommendation, shares of Netflix Inc have risen 11.2%. We continue to monitor NFLX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.