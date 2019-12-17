Netflix Inc Rises 2.07% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $306.60 to a high of $310.64. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $305.71 on volume of 443,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Netflix Inc have traded between a low of $231.23 and a high of $385.99 and are now at $310.52, which is 34% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

