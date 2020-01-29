Netflix Inc has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (NFLX, PETS, NTRI, OSTK, FTD)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Netflix Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.4 million. Petmed Express is next with a an RPE of $1.5 million. Nutrisystem Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.1 million.

Overstock.Com follows with a an RPE of $976,000, and Ftd Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $723,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ftd Cos Inc on June 17th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.04. Since that call, shares of Ftd Cos Inc have fallen 14.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.