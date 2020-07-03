Netflix Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (NFLX, SFLY, AMZN, TRIP, EXPE)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Netflix Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 187.0%. Shutterfly Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 141.6%. Amazon.Com Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 110.6%.

Tripadvisor Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 66.7%, and Expedia Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 45.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Shutterfly Inc on May 3rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $45.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Shutterfly Inc have risen 13.0%. We continue to monitor Shutterfly Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.