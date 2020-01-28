Netflix Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Highest Beta (NFLX, OSTK, EXPE, LTRPA, NTRI)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Netflix Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Overstock.Com is next with a a beta of 1.2. Expedia Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Liberty Trp-A follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Nutrisystem Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Netflix Inc on October 17th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $304.50. Since that recommendation, shares of Netflix Inc have risen 16.0%. We continue to monitor Netflix Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.