Netapp Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.99%

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $61.85 to a high of $62.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $61.93 on volume of 548,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Netapp Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.35 and a 52-week low of $44.55 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $61.28 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.