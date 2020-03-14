Neos Therapeutic has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (NEOS, NKTR, NBY, MDCO, TBPH)
Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Neos Therapeutic ranks lowest with a ROE of -46,013.5%. Following is Nektar Therapeut with a ROE of -24,966.6%. Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -20,874.9%.
Medicines Comp follows with a ROE of -17,771.8%, and Theravance B rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -15,960.3%.
