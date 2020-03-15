Neos Therapeutic is Among the Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (NEOS, NKTR, NBY, MDCO, TBPH)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Neos Therapeutic ranks lowest with a ROE of -46,013.5%. Nektar Therapeut is next with a ROE of -24,966.6%. Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -20,874.9%.

Medicines Comp follows with a ROE of -17,771.8%, and Theravance B rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -15,960.3%.

