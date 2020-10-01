Neophotonics Cor Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.03%

Neophotonics Cor (NYSE:NPTN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.71 to a high of $9.19. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $8.76 on volume of 304,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Neophotonics Cor on July 1st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $4.78. Since that recommendation, shares of Neophotonics Cor have risen 93.5%. We continue to monitor NPTN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Neophotonics Cor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.46 and a 52-week low of $3.36 and are now trading 161% above that low price at $8.78 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.