Neogenomics Inc has the Lowest Beta in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (NEO, TECH, BIO, PRAH, BRKR)

Written on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:16am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Neogenomics Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Bio-Techne Corp is next with a a beta of 0.9. Bio-Rad Labs-A ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Pra Health Scien follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Bruker Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bio-Rad Labs-A on June 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $308.94. Since that recommendation, shares of Bio-Rad Labs-A have risen 16.8%. We continue to monitor Bio-Rad Labs-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

