Neogenomics Inc is Among the Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (NEO, BRKR, QGEN, LMNX, A)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Neogenomics Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.05. Bruker Corp is next with a FCF per share of $0.70. Qiagen Nv ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.86.
Luminex Corp follows with a FCF per share of $0.99, and Agilent Tech Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.21.
