Neogenomics Inc is Among the Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (NEO, A, BIO, ILMN, BRKR)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.
Neogenomics Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.09. Agilent Tech Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.06. Bio-Rad Labs-A ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.
Illumina Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and Bruker Corp rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.
