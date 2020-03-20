Nektar Therapeut has the Best Relative Performance in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (NKTR , MYL , ZGNX , PCRX , PRGO )

Below are the top five companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Nektar Therapeut (NASDAQ:NKTR ) ranks first with a gain of 13.98%; Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL ) ranks second with a gain of 4.65%; and Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX ) ranks third with a gain of 4.33%.

Pacira Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:PCRX ) follows with a gain of 3.88% and Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.59%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nektar Therapeut and will alert subscribers who have NKTR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.