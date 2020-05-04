Neenah Paper Inc is Among the Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Lowest Beta (NP, SWM, UFS, CLW, RFP)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Neenah Paper Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Following is Schweitzer-Maudu with a a beta of 0.9. Domtar Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

Clearwater follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Resolute Forest Products Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

