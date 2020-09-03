Nci Building Sys has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Building Products Industry (NCS, APOG, OC, PATK, BLDR)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Nci Building Sys ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 23.2%. Apogee Enterpr is next with a forward earnings yield of 11.3%. Owens Corning ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.0%.

Patrick Inds Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 9.4%, and Builders Firstso rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 8.4%.

