Navistar Intl has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (NAV, ASTE, TEX, ALSN, CAT)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Navistar Intl ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 117.3%. Following is Astec Industries with a projected earnings growth of 113.9%. Terex Corp ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 109.2%.

Allison Transmis follows with a projected earnings growth of 101.5%, and Caterpillar Inc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 56.9%.

