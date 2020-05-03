Navistar Intl has the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (NAV, MTW, CAT, TRN, WAB)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Navistar Intl ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.7. Manitowoc Co is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.3. Caterpillar Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9.

Trinity Industri follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9, and Wabtec Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5.

