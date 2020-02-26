Navigant Consult has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (NCI, NLSN, MG, RECN, DNB)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Navigant Consult ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 0.70. Nielsen Holdings is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.50. Mistras Group In ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.89.

Resources Connec follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.83, and Dun & Bradstreet rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.40.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dun & Bradstreet on July 19th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $129.00. Since that recommendation, shares of Dun & Bradstreet have risen 12.4%. We continue to monitor Dun & Bradstreet for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.