Navigant Consult is Among the Companies in the Research & Consulting Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (NCI, ACTG, MG, NLSN, RECN)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Navigant Consult ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.06. Following is Acacia Research with a a price to book ratio of 0.51. Mistras Group In ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.39.

Nielsen Holdings follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.82, and Resources Connec rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.90.

