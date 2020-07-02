Navigant Consult is Among the Companies in the Research & Consulting Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (NCI, ACTG, MG, NLSN, RECN)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Navigant Consult ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.06. Acacia Research is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.48. Mistras Group In ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.11.

Nielsen Holdings follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.77, and Resources Connec rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.83.

