Navient Corp has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Consumer Finance Industry (NAVI, ECPG, NNI, AXP, RM)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Navient Corp ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 5.5%. Following is Encore Capital G with a projected earnings growth of 15.4%. Nelnet Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 21.3%.

American Express follows with a projected earnings growth of 23.3%, and Regional Managem rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 23.3%.

