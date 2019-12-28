Navient Corp is Among the Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (NAVI, NNI, ECPG, SC, ALLY)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Navient Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 3,178.4. Following is Nelnet Inc-Cl A with a a debt to equity ratio of 993.5. Encore Capital G ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 592.4.

Santander Consum follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 480.8, and Ally Financial I rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 412.3.

