MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Navient Corp is Among the Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (NAVI, NNI, ECPG, SC, ALLY)

Written on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 5:12am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Navient Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 3,178.4. Nelnet Inc-Cl A is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 993.5. Encore Capital G ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 592.4.

Santander Consum follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 480.8, and Ally Financial I rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 412.3.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nelnet Inc-Cl A on December 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $58.52. Since that call, shares of Nelnet Inc-Cl A have fallen 27.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest debt to equity ratio navient corp nelnet inc-cl a encore capital g santander consum ally financial i

Ticker(s): NAVI NNI ECPG SC ALLY

Contact David Diaz