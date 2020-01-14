Nautilus Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 11.79%

Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.34 to a high of $3.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 11.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $3.66 on volume of 821,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nautilus Inc on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Nautilus Inc have risen 96.0%. We continue to monitor NLS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Nautilus Inc has traded in a range of $1.20 to $11.83 and is now at $3.79, 216% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 4.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.6%.