Nautilus Inc Falls 2.69% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.62 to a high of $1.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1.63 on volume of 83,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Nautilus Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.83 and a 52-week low of $1.20 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $1.62 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

