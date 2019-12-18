MySmarTrend
Natural Health is Among the Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (NHTC, COTY, EPC, NATR, NUS)

Written on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 2:32am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Natural Health ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.62. Coty Inc-Cl A is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.88. Edgewell Persona ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.99.

Nature'S Sunshne follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.49, and Nu Skin Enterp-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.75.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Natural Health on December 20th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.29. Since that call, shares of Natural Health have fallen 73.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

