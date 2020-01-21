Natural Health is Among the Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (NHTC, EPC, NUS, HLF, USNA)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Natural Health ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 1.72. Edgewell Persona is next with a a P/E ratio of 8.20. Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 12.91.

Herbalife Ltd follows with a a P/E ratio of 17.40, and Usana Health Sci rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 19.31.

