Natl Oilwell Var Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 9.55%

Natl Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.62 to a high of $24.06. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $22.50 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Natl Oilwell Var have traded between a low of $18.05 and a high of $32.63 and are now at $24.01, which is 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

