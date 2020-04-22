Natl Oilwell Var Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.83%

Natl Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.72 to a high of $12.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.82 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Natl Oilwell Var have traded between a low of $8.00 and a high of $28.62 and are now at $11.72, which is 47% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

