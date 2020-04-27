Natl Oilwell Var (NOV) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $12.01

Shares of Natl Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) opened today below their pivot of $11.97 and have already reached the first level of support at $12.01. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $11.84 and $11.71.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Natl Oilwell Var have traded between a low of $8.00 and a high of $28.62 and are now at $12.36, which is 55% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.6%.

Potential upside of 198.1% exists for Natl Oilwell Var, based on a current level of $12.36 and analysts' average consensus price target of $36.85. Natl Oilwell Var shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.85 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $20.06.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Natl Oilwell Var and will alert subscribers who have NOV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.