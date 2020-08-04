Natl Oilwell Var (NOV) Breaks Through Support at $11.52

Natl Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $11.93 today and has reached the first level of support at $11.52. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $11.09 and $10.25.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Natl Oilwell Var have traded between a low of $8.00 and a high of $29.37 and are now at $10.87, which is 36% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

Natl Oilwell Var has overhead space with shares priced $10.87, or 70.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $36.85. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.32 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.66.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Natl Oilwell Var on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $19.94. Since that call, shares of Natl Oilwell Var have fallen 45.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.