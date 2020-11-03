Natl Oilwell Var (NOV) Approaches New Downside Target of $10.43

Natl Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $11.63 today and has reached the first level of support at $11.18. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $10.43 and $9.23 will be of interest.

Potential upside of 204.8% exists for Natl Oilwell Var, based on a current level of $12.09 and analysts' average consensus price target of $36.85. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $21.77 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $21.89.

In the past 52 weeks, Natl Oilwell Var share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.89 and a high of $29.37 and are now at $12.09, 11% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.69% lower and 3.2% lower over the past week, respectively.

